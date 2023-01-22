Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 74,200 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $40,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

