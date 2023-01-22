Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $268.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

