Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,031,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in American Tower by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $221.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.