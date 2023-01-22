Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.31.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

