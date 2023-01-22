Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $28.27 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Welltower worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

