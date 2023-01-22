Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 2,995 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $243.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

