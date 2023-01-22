Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,346 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 548.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,984 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.0 %

TMUS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

