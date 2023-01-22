Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $584.19

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.19 and traded as high as $611.83. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $606.08, with a volume of 2,893 shares changing hands.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.78.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.40%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is -321.54%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

