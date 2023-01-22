Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $584.19

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.19 and traded as high as $611.83. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $606.08, with a volume of 2,893 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FRFHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.78.
Fairfax Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is -321.54%.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More
