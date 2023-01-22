Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp



Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

