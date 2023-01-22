Financial Comparison: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) & zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Rating) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for zvelo and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 15 14 0 2.48

Adobe has a consensus target price of $412.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Adobe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adobe is more favorable than zvelo.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

zvelo has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares zvelo and Adobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adobe $17.61 billion 9.27 $4.76 billion $10.10 35.29

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Adobe 27.01% 36.74% 19.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adobe beats zvelo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat. The Digital Experience segment provides solutions, including analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, and cross-channel campaign management, as well as premium video delivery and monetization. The Publishing segment includes legacy products and services for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

