Financial Comparison: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orchid Island Capital and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.62%. Outfront Media has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.54%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Outfront Media.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.35 -$64.76 million ($9.65) -1.25 Outfront Media $1.46 billion 2.07 $35.60 million $0.88 20.99

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Outfront Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outfront Media pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outfront Media has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.32% 2.02% Outfront Media 9.17% 13.73% 2.71%

Volatility and Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Orchid Island Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.