Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

