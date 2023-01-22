Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PPG. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

PPG Industries Stock Up 6.0 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

