Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSN opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

