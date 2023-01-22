Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 34.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

