Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.68 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

