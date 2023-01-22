Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.68 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NYSE NTR opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $117.25.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.