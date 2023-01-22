Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.