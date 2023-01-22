Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 325.4% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $295.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $317.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.12.

