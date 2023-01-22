Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PGR opened at $127.63 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

