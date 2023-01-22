Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

