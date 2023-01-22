Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 296 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 684,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,508,000 after buying an additional 44,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after buying an additional 57,028 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.1 %

AMN opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.