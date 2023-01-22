Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Price Performance
Option Care Health stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.