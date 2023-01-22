Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

