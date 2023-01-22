Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in argenx by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in argenx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,157,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in argenx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $391.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.74. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.