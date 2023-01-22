First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. 23,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.