First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. 23,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
