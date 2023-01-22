First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

