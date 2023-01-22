First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $232,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $593.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $554.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

