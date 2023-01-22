First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 563,103 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $207,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
