First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 452,952 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $123,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 670,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 182,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

