First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $557.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $557,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.98 and its 200 day moving average is $392.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

