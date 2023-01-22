First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $197,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Chubb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $220.43 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $230.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.75. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.