First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,624 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $317,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

