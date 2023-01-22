First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 288,366 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,366 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $170,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

