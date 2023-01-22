FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $43.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FE opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.