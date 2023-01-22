Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PFO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.