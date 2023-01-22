Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
PFO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
