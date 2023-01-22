Floki Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.28 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $104.28 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00418874 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.78 or 0.29401892 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00650591 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,099,755,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

