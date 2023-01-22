Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $49.27 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

