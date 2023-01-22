Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.
Shares of FBIN opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $98.17.
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
