Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Increased to €50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($52.17) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fraport from €45.00 ($48.91) to €47.00 ($51.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised Fraport from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Fraport from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fraport presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Fraport Price Performance

FPRUY opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

