Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in December

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,521,100 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 1,054,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 281.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.58 to $1.37 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at C$0.91 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

