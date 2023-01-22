Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $9.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00418856 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.68 or 0.29400629 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00645298 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.