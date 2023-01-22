FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of FREY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 2,254,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,859. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.72.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after buying an additional 313,158 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,057,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 576,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

