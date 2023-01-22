Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $169,764.74 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Funko by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. TCG Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,599,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Funko by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

