G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
G8 Education Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised G8 Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G8 Education (GEDUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.