Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $53.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.4 %

GLPG stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. Galapagos had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $137.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

