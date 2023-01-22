Galxe (GAL) Price Hits $1.92

Galxe (GAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00008360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $103.99 million and approximately $27.93 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

