Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 5,095 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

GDX opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

