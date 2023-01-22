Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

