Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 390 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Progressive were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.63 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

