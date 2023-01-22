Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth about $216,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $35.20 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 320.03 and a beta of 1.21.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

