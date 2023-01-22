Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.